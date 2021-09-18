Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal becomes FIRST CONFIRMED contestant of Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NEHAKHAN289 BB15: Pratik becomes FIRST CONFIRMED contestant

Taking the 'Ticket to Bigg Boss 15', Pratik Sehajpal from Bigg Boss OTT became the first confirmed contestant of Salman Khan's reality show. Host Karan Johar gave the top 5 contestants a choice to take the briefcase and leave the race to win BB OTT and Pratik grabbed the opportunity. The actor has been a popular name in the world of reality shows, He has taken part in Love School and Ace Of Space before. He had been in the limelight constantly for his performance in BB OTT and his connection with Neha Bhasin was the talk of the town.

Pratik will be seen in Bigg Boss 15 which will start on October 2. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan. The superstar has already been teasing fans with promos of the show. The latest promo shows Salman sitting in a jungle wearing a night suit explaining the latest concept. He talks to the beautiful 'Vishwasuntree,' the voiceover of which has been given by veteran actress Rekha. He asks the tree how the contestants will get to sleep to which Rekha replies by saying that good night's sleep will be a difficult one because of the cold winds.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Grand premiere date, time, where to watch Salman Khan's reality show

The old promo had already informed everyone about the fact that the participants of the season will have to go through a rocky time before enjoying the comforts of the Bigg Boss house.