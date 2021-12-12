Sunday, December 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Salman Khan schools Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Salman Khan schools Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz

The Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor appearing as special guests. Farah Khan gives a quirky task to guess the name of songs from the emojis shown to them. Salman schools some of the male contestants on how to treat the ladies. Karan Kundrra has been constantly questioning Tejasswi's loyalty, making her feel miserable.  

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2021 21:03 IST
Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Salman Khan schools Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz
Image Source : COLORS TV

Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Salman Khan schools Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz

The Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor appearing as special guests. Farah Khan gives a quirky task to guess the name of songs from the emojis shown to them. Salman schools some of the male contestants on how to treat the ladies. Karan Kundrra has been constantly questioning Tejasswi's loyalty, making her feel miserable. Salman also lashes out at Umar for behaving arrogantly: "You are a doctor still you don't know how to behave properly. Do you think by behaving in this way, you will increase your numbers. Earn respect here."

 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 15 LIVE December 12

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 12, 2021 9:25 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman questions Karan if he takes Teja's stand in front of Umar

    Salman questions Karan why he does not take a stand in front of Umar when talks ill about Teja. He also lashes out at Umar for behaving arrogantly: "You are a doctor still you don't know how to behave properly. Do you think by behaving in this way, you will increase your numbers. Earn respect here."

     

  • Dec 12, 2021 9:22 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman Khan blasts Karan Kundrra, says he will make Tejasswi Prakash's life 'miserable'

    Salman asks Karan, "Why so much insecurity? Agar aapka abhi ye haal hai aisa, to jab aap log bahar niklenge, you will make her life miserable. He added, "I will give it to you in writing, I am telling you – if this is the way of going, this is not going to last even one month after you come out of the house." 

    Read the full story here

  • Dec 12, 2021 9:19 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman Khan slams Umar and Karan, lauds Tejasswi and Shamita

    Salman Khan schools some of the male contestants on how to treat the ladies. He lashed out at Karan and Umar. He also lauded Shamita and Tejasswi for maintaining their relationship and bonds. He says that both of them have been crystal clear with their relations especially with Vishal Kotian. He said that even after being questioned by housemates they managed to conduct themselves gracefully. He also mentioned how Teja jumped in the pool at 4am.

     

  • Dec 12, 2021 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rakhi Sawant talks about Bhoots in housemates

    In a fun conversation, Rakhi Sawant shares which contestant has which bhoot inside him or her. Rakhi says that Shamita has english bhoot while Ritesh is a bhoot in himself. He keeps trying hard to have conversations with Devoleena and Rashami. 

  • Dec 12, 2021 9:06 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Salman Khan remembers Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary

    Host Salman Khan dedicated today's episode to Bigg Boss 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary.  

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News