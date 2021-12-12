Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Salman Khan schools Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz

The Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor appearing as special guests. Farah Khan gives a quirky task to guess the name of songs from the emojis shown to them. Salman schools some of the male contestants on how to treat the ladies. Karan Kundrra has been constantly questioning Tejasswi's loyalty, making her feel miserable. Salman also lashes out at Umar for behaving arrogantly: "You are a doctor still you don't know how to behave properly. Do you think by behaving in this way, you will increase your numbers. Earn respect here."