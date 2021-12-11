Bigg Boss 15: 5 things you probably didn't know about Karan Kundrra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN KUNDRRA Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is making waves among the audience with his mastermind, high emotional quotient, and raw self in the Bigg Boss House. The actor-host already boasts a massive fan following across the nation owing to his work. After the show, the viewers are keener to know more about him personally. While Karan Kundrra keeps entertaining us in the house, here are some lesser known facts about the actor:

An Automobile Enthusiast

Well, it isn't a surprise that Karan Kundrra is passionate about riding exquisite cars and bikes! The actor's Instagram profile is testimony enough to his love for automobiles.

A Food Lover

A true Punjabi at heart, Karan Kundrra enjoys indulging in various delicacies. A self-proclaimed foodie, the actor-host has a serious love affair with food!

A Jungle Treks Aficionado

Karan Kundrra connects with nature the most. In pursuit of peace, the star makes sure to take some time out of his hectic schedule and go for Jungle Trekking.

A Traveller

The actor-host loves to travel & explore new cities, cultures, and people. Karan Kundrra is a die-heart traveller inside and has already ticked many places off his list.

The Nickname Game

Not many know, Karan Kundrra had a cute nickname when he was a child. The entire family called the actor by the name 'Cookie'. Well, he is sweet a like a Cookie!