Bigg Boss 15: Bored of 'TejRan' romance, Kamya Punjabi demands makers to rename show 'Radha Ka Sangam'

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi is watching the current season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show very closely. The actress never fails to share her opinoin with her fans and followers. On Tuesday (November 9), she took to Twitter and commented on the ongoing chemistry between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Their fans lovingly call them TejRan. Kamya expressed her desire to see Karan move beyond Tejasswi and do something else on the show apart from just pleasing her.

Sharing her views on Twitter, Kamya wrote, "Will we ever get to see #KaranKundrra doing something else in the show except manaoing #TejasswiPrakash ???? It's boring as hell, how many people do u need Karan to tell you that u have lost the plot, you are nowhere in this race anymore it’s so disappointing #BB15 @ColorsTV."

Kamya also shared a tweet by the makers and, asked her fan if they love the connection between Tejasswi and Karan. She wrote, "Aap log show ka naam change kar doh pls Radha ka Sangam kaisa rahega?"

Earlier Kamya had entered the Bigg Boss house as the special guest where she interacted with the contestants. Nihsant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Ieshan Sehgal and Miesha faced the wrath of the actress who asked them to play the game with whole heart and display their true personality in the show.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo of the show Karan Kundrra can be seen gifting an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi. She said, "This is so cute."

Tejasswi also asked Karan Kundrra to tie it around her neck. They were then seen holding each other and dancing. Afsana Khan's can be seen announcing in the background, "Bigg Boss, Teju ko pyaar ho gaya hai."

On work front, Kamya recently joined the Congress political party. Kamya is best known for her stint in TV shows such as 'Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

