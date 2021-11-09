Miesha Iyer on kissing Ieshaan Sehgaal in Bigg Boss 15: It was my boyfriend not someone's neighbour| EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIESHA IYER Miesha Iyer

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Miesha Iyer became a topic of discussion on social media since the inception of the reality show. Her fearless attitude, calculative stance and sizzling chemistry with co-contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal grabbed much limelight. However, when she was nominated with Ieshaan, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal and Umar Riaz in the fifth week, the actress was eliminated from the Salman Khan's show. Post her eviction, in a freewheeling chat with India TV, Miesha opened up about her BB15 journey, her relationship with Ieshaan and her growing bond with Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali.

Have you been able to process your eviction?

It's taking a little while to sink the eviction. I'm still feeling the Bigg Boss hangover because I don't really know why I was evicted. I'm still processing it trying to catch up on some sleep. I still haven't spoken to many people or seen any episodes, so I don't have a fair idea to make a judgement. And I don't want to think about it because I can't go back and change anything. I have no regrets and I think I have had a beautiful journey.

A lot has been said about your relationship with Ieshaan, what is your take?

If it was just for the game, we would have planned better. We would have not wanted to look foolish. It was very organic and we ourselves didn't understand how this started. But then we realize that a week in Bigg Boss is like a month in the real world. Normally, you go on a few dates, meet each other quite a few times or maybe watch a movie. You're hardly spending like four hours with that person. But here in Bigg Boss, our relationship started with live-in. All the emotions and everything is so high because you're always around that person.

Does that mean we going to see you and Ieshaan taking this relationship forward?

Yeah, definitely. We're already going out on dates. After Ieshaan's eviction, we've been inseparable and having multiple conversations. We're getting to know each other better. We're trying to adjust to this relationship outside Bigg Boss. Like, sometimes we go like" Ye camera pe nhi bol sakte" and then we realise we're outside now.

How did your family and friends react to your BB journey?

They were a little worried and concerned because they were like 'you don't cry this often but you cried almost daily in Bigg Boss. It was because sometimes I got really lonely and felt a little like a fish out of water. But things got a little easier in the house after I made some bonds. They were also very supportive about the whole Ieshaan and me thing. They told me, 'We know for a fact that if you didn't feel for him, you wouldn't have said that you loved him'. I felt good to know this.

After your eviction, your fans were of the opinion that you were misunderstood in the show. Do you also feel the same?

I think I was misunderstood quite a bit. I am a new age woman, I am going to do what I want to do. I don't suppress my feelings. If I want to express love for someone I will. I don't keep my opinions or thoughts to myself. Many times that did backfire. I mean, when do women have to be a certain way or act a certain way? I am not that woman. The same goes for guys. Why do we have the norms? We should be whatever the he** we want to be. The people who say 'It's a family show' go and watch movies where actors are kissing on screen. Then why is it wrong when it is happening in real life? And I'm doing it with my boyfriend, not with someone's neighbour. It's my wish, my life and my choices that I have to live with. So I don't see the issue that was created.

Who was a genuine friend to you and who do you think deserves to win?

Shamita is someone I really like. Towards the end, I really bonded with her and Jay Bhanushali. JB is like an elder brother. He has been very protective about me and so was Shamita. There were the two genuine bonds I made. As for the winner, this year, I just see everyone is so strong. Usually, there are like two to three such contenders but this year everyone comes with their own set of fan following. With every nomination, it was difficult to choose. Nothing could be said about a probable winner at the moment.

Now that you're out of the Bigg Boss house, do you have any regrets?

No, I honestly have no regrets. It was solely my own choices that I made. I know I can't go back in time and change anything. Whatever has happened maybe happen for the best. What I can do in the future is what matters.