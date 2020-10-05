Image Source : PR Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla gets candid about his learnings from season 13

Bigg Boss 14 has kick-started with a bang! Two days into this epic journey and the viewers are all set to witness the new equations being formed. In the Extra Masal clip of the new season on Voot, Sidharth Shukla can be seen sharing his experience and learnings during a light-hearted conversation with Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli.



When Abhinav asks Sidharth about the difficulties he faced as a contestant, Siddharth responded, “I think adapting.” He further explained by saying, “Misunderstandings toh nahi hoti, lekin jab aap baat kar rahe ho kissise aur woh aapke dost hai toh misunderstandings hogi nahi kyunki aap clear kar doghe na. But mera agar tu kal raste ka kaanta banega tab sabko chubhta hai."



The seniors are having a gala time and fun time teasing the freshers over the luxury items at the house. While we are witnessing happy moments now, we also know that nothing is constant at the house of Bigg Boss except for change. Let’s hope that we see this calmness for a while before the storm hits us.

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

