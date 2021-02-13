Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar finally answers Rahul Vaidya on marriage proposal, reunites on Valentine's Day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV,RAHULVAIDYA_BB14KING Disha Parmar finally answers Rahul Vaidya on marriage proposal in Bigg Boss 14

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news since the very beginning for many reasons. From ugly fights to throwing things on each other, the contestants have had an epic journey. With just one week left for the grand finale, fans believe that either Rahul Vaidya or Rubina Dilaik will lift the trophy. While there is still time for that, singer Rahul has already won another battle. If you are a Bigg Boss 14 fan, you must be aware of how impatient Rahul has been in the house to know if his girlfriend Disha Parmar has accepted his marriage proposal or not. Well, the TV actress has finally given her answer and reunited with the love of her life in the house.

In this Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Rahul Vaidya is up for a surprise as his lady love Disha Parmar is entering to celebrate Valentine's Day with him. The channel has released a new promo that shows Disha and Rahul reuniting and showering each other with kisses while on the opposite sides of a glass wall. With Disha's entry, Rahul's face lights up like a Diwali candle and he proposes to her once again. Disha accepts the proposal as well.

Watch the video here-

Meanwhile, on Disha Parmar's 26th birthday on November 11, Rahul Vaidya had proposed marriage to her while being locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer had said that it was a very special day in his life as it was the birthday of someone very special while talking about Disha Parmar. A nervous Rahul then sat on his knees and proposed to the actress through the camera and said "Marry Me." The same was written on his tshirt. Check out the promo here-

On a related note, Disha Parmar was offered to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as Rahul Vaidya's connection for a week. However, the actress refused the offer, citing it will weaken his game. Rahul's friend Toshi then entered to support him. Disha clarified that Rahul is strong enough to fight his battles and her presence can only make him weak since she is dragged in many fights.

She tweeted, "It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when i am dragged in the conversation every now & then."

Rahul Vaidya family is also gearing up for the duo's marriage and his mother appears to be impressed with Disha. The singer's mother Geeta Vaidya had said, "I think she is a good girl. She has visited our home three to four times in the past year. I didn't know about their relationship because I thought she was one of his female friends. In between, if Disha approaches me then, I will take the first step to talk with her family."