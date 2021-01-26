Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's fiancé Disha Parmar refuses to enter house for family week, shares reason

Image Source : TWITTER/@DREAM84993233 Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's fiancé Disha Parmar refuses to enter house for family week

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is running in its last month now. The celebrities have been pumped up and the recent press conference added more to their mental pressure. Just like BB13, it is said that BB14 will have a family week in which a connection of each housemate will enter the show to support them and will stay in for a week. Rahul Vaidya's fans were very excited when rumours started doing the rounds that the singer's girlfriend Disha Parmar is all set to enter the show. However, the happiness was short-lived as Disha refused.

Taking to Twitter, Disha Parmar put an end to all the rumours and revealed that she isn't entering the show. She also clarified that Rahul is strong enough to fight his battles and her presence can only make him weak since she is dragged in many fights. Disha tweeted, "It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when i am dragged in the conversation every now & then."

Rahul Vaidya had proposed marriage to Disha Parmar while he was locked in Bigg Boss 14 house. The singer has a sweet proposal for her to celebrate her birthday on November 11. Later when Rahul's mother had entered the house, she had also said that the family has already begun the preparations for his wedding.

Rahul's mother Geeta Vaidya confirmed, "Yes, we are planning for his wedding because I feel 90 per cent Disha (Parmar) has accepted his proposal. A few days back, she tweeted about it. I think things are going good between them. So, being a mother, I am really happy for them."

Rahul's mother sure seems impressed with Disha. "I think she is a good girl. She has visited our home three to four times in the past year. I didn't know about their relationship because I thought she was one of his female friends. In between, if Disha approaches me then, I will take the first step to talk with her family," she said.

Bigg Boss 14 is fast approaching its final stages and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to make it to the top four. According to the fans, Rahul is said to be a probable winner of the show. If not him, Rubina Dilaik appears to be strong as well.