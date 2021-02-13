Devoleena Bhattacharya expected Rashami Desai, not Paras Chhabra as her connection? Actress' friend hints

Image Source : INSTA/IMRASHAMIDESAI,PARASVCHHABRRA Devoleena Bhattacharya expected Rashami Desami, not Paras Chhabra as her connection?

With connections of the contestants staying in the house this week, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 witnessed the high drama. The highlight of the week was Paras Chhabra declaring Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the Ticket To Finale task. His 'biased' decision did not go down well with his connection Devoleena Bhattacharjee as well as the viewers. It stirred a storm on social media where netizens believed Rahul Vaidya deserved to win. In a recent interview with TOI, Devoleena's friend and TV actress Kajal Pisal revealed that the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya must be expecting her BB13 friend Rashami Desai rather than Paras.

Kajal Pisal said, "I feel Paras is not at all a good connection for Devoleena. As a viewer, and as much as I know Devoleena she herself was not very excited to know that Paras is coming in as her connection to support her in the game. She must be expecting her friend Rashami Desai instead of Paras."

She added, "Looking at what has happened yesterday in the episode, I feel sometimes it is well-planned by makers to favour their own people. For instance, Paras knows that Eijaz Khan is now dating his ex-girlfriend, Pavitra Punia, so why will he favour him? He smartly diverted Devoleena and got her out of the race in the first chance only. Devoleena wanted to support Rakhi but Paras was in complete support of Rubina Dilaik. However, I am happy that Devoleena sensed Paras' game."

Devoleena made headlines in the show when she revealed that she has a boyfriend outside. Reacting to the same, Pisal said that the actress is very much single and she must have said that because Rakhi Sawant was trying to become cupid between her and Rahul Vaidya. Kajal said, "I'm damn sure Devoleena is single. She just said that for fun to Rakhi Sawant since Rakhi had planned on playing cupid between her and Rahul Vaidya. So it was all fun and my friend is still very much single."

This weekend will witness the last Weekend Ka Vaar by Salman Khan in this season. With just a week left for the finale, contestants are gearing up to strengthen their position in the top 5. Due to Rubina Dilaik's decision, Nikki Tamboli became the first finalist while Rakhi Sawant joined her after sacrificing Rs 14 lakh from the winner's winning amount.