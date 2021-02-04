Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee bashes Arshi Khan, Rubina Dilaik; damages house property

The recent promo of the TV reality shows Bigg Boss 14 will cater to high voltage drama as Devoleena Bhattacharjee loses her calm and bashed Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik. The tiff between Devoleena and Arshi Khan has been going on for a long time now. But this time the argument will go on the next level as Devoleena will be seen screaming, shouting, and throwing things at Arshi. She will also cause damage to Bigg Boss house property. As per the promo, a massive fight will take place between Arshi and Devoleena as the latter is heard telling Abhinav that Arshi made personal comments on her family.

Devoleena also bashes at Rubina Dilaik for taking Arshi's side and not standing for what is right. She said, "Galat ka saath de ke tum kahin sachchai ki murat nahi ban rahi ho (By supporting the wrong you are not becoming the idol of truth)." Co- contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya try to pacify Devoleena but she doesn't seem to listen to anyone and continues to yell and charge against Arshi. She has also seen hurling bowls on Arshi and breaking dishes.

Colors TV shared the latest promo on Instagram and captioned it, "@arshikofficial dwara apne parivaar par baat uthaane se @devoleena ne khoya apna aapa! Kaise shaant hogi bekaaboo huyi Devoleena (sic)?"

Though housemates try to control Devoleena, she does not seem to stop. Devoleena was originally the contestant of Bigg Boss 13 which she had to quit midway due to her health issues and currently is a participant as the proxy of Eijaz Khan, who had to leave the show in between due to his prior commitments.