Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar verdict: Koena Mitra, Dalljiet Kaur evicted

The first finale of Bigg Boss 13 is fast approaching. The season's second Weekend Ka Vaar saw the housemates hurling accusations at each other. Dalljiet Kaur bade adieu to the show on Saturday, while it was Koena Mitra's turn on Sunday.

Four contestants were nominated this week, all of which were girls -- Koena, Dalljiet, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill.

Salman Khan praised Dalljiet and said she played with dignity and grace when she was inside the house. Koena, however, did not manage to manage to impress the host.

Koena was famous for calling a spade a spade, prompting a few housemates to stay from her. She had accused Arti Singh of begging to be saved from elimination. She had also said Shehnaaz got under blankets of boys so that no one nominated her.

"I have never planned anything in my life. I am not a planner nor predictable. I have always faced all my challenges in life solo, without even disturbing my family. Be it my achievements or failures, I have seen it all alone. I also don’t believe in teamwork. This, I am doing purely for the experience, and once it’s done, I honestly don’t know what I will do. There is really no plan," Koena had earlier told the Indian Express.

After eviction, Dalljiet Kaur, in an interview to IANS, said she didn't "fit" in the "fake love and friendship" thing in the house, and that's why got evicted.

"I am very much upset. I thought I will survive in the house for more days but I don't know what went wrong. May be I didn't fit in that 'fake love and friendship' thing. We all came here to show our individuality but most people got involved in making fake connections and I was not one of them. This season has become more like Splitsvilla," she said.

Dalljiet also said Sidharth Shukla deserved to be the winner as he was not being fake.

With the eviction of Koena Mitra and Dalljiet Kaur, the competition is now between Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Siddhartha Dey, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and Abu Malik.