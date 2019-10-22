Bigg Boss 13 Oct 22 LIVE Updates: Shefali Bagga questions Rashami about Siddharth Shukla

Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2019 23:40 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Oct 22: Nominations special

Bigg Boss 13 Oct 22 LIVE Updates: After the eviction of Abu Malik, housemates continue with the issues that they have with each other. While Paras and Arti get involved in an argument over kitchen duties, other housemates also spill out their problems. With a new day, Bigg Boss announces that Shefali Bagga will do what she does best – become a journalist. She will throw questions on the housemates and try to gather information from them. She asks Rashami about her equation with Siddharth Shukla. Will this task bring out more problems and drama in the house?

 

 

 

 

  • Oct 22, 2019 11:40 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Paras Chhabra and Shefali Bagga lock horns

    Paras Chabbra and Shefali Bagga lock horns over their individual attitudes during the interview. 

  • Oct 22, 2019 11:30 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shefali Bagga targets Devoleena

    Shefali Bagga asks Devoleena to chose between Rashami and Siddharth Shukla and she picks Rashami. Next, between Paras and Siddharth Shukla, Devoleena picks Paras.

  • Oct 22, 2019 11:24 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shefali Bagga refuses to wear mic

    Shefali Bagga refuses to wear the mic until Bigg Boss calls her into the confession room. Bigg Boss finally calls her into the confession and makes her understand that her behavior towards the game is wrong. 

  • Oct 22, 2019 11:18 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Paras Chhabra gives it back to Shefali

    Paras Chhabra gives it back to Shefali Bagga as she questions his relationship with girls. Paras and Mahira get very annoyed with Shefali for bringing their name out in a wrong manner.

  • Oct 22, 2019 11:06 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shefali Bagga points gun on Paras Chhabra next

    Shefali Bagga questions Paras Chhabra about his relationship with girls in the house like Shenaaz and Mahira. She also talks about Paras' girlfriend outside the house.

  • Oct 22, 2019 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shefali Bagga wears journalist cap

    Shefali Bagga is given the task of bringing out the true faces of three housemates. She takes the interview of Rashami Desai first and questions her about Siddharth Shukla. 

  • Oct 22, 2019 10:56 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Asim is afraid that Shehnaaz is upset with him

    Asim Riaz gave the rose to Arti Singh and is now afraid that Shehnaaz is upset with him for not saving him. He tries to sort out things with Shehnaaz and makes her understand.

     

  • Oct 22, 2019 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Nomination Task Ends

    Nominated contestants are Siddharth Shukla, Siddharth Dey, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhbara, Shefali Bagga and Devoleena.

  • Oct 22, 2019 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Asim gives the rose to Arti Singh

    When Asim reaches the rose first, he decides to give it to Arti Singh. Arti nominates Siddharth Dey.

  • Oct 22, 2019 10:48 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Arti Singh nominates Paras Chhabra

    Next comes Siddharth Shukla who touches the rose first. He gives the power to Arti Singh to nominate and she paints Paras' face black.

  • Oct 22, 2019 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Arti Singh questions Rashami's decision

    Art Singh is very upset with Rashami's decision of giving Power her vote. On the other hand, Asim and Siddharth Shukla plan whom to nominate next.

     

  • Oct 22, 2019 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Who touched the rose first?

    Housemates lock horns as the nominations task begins. Is it Asim or Paras who touched the rose first? Sanchalak Rashami decides it is Paras who gives the power to Mahira. She nominates Siddharth Shukla.

  • Oct 22, 2019 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Bigg Boss announces Nominations task - Rose Day

    Bigg Boss announces the last nominations task before the first finale of the season. Rashami becomes sanchalak of the task and other girls are given the power to nominate the boys.

  • Oct 22, 2019 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Housemates wake up to song Gulabo

    Housemates kick start another energetic day with their dance on the song Gulabo from the film Shaandaar.

