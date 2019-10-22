Bigg Boss 13 Oct 22 LIVE Updates: Shefali Bagga questions Rashami about Siddharth Shukla

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13 Oct 22: Nominations special

Bigg Boss 13 Oct 22 LIVE Updates: After the eviction of Abu Malik, housemates continue with the issues that they have with each other. While Paras and Arti get involved in an argument over kitchen duties, other housemates also spill out their problems. With a new day, Bigg Boss announces that Shefali Bagga will do what she does best – become a journalist. She will throw questions on the housemates and try to gather information from them. She asks Rashami about her equation with Siddharth Shukla. Will this task bring out more problems and drama in the house?