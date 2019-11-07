Thursday, November 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 November 7 LIVE UPDATES: Rashami Desai, Devoleena’s entry makes Sidharth Shukla anxious
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 November 7 LIVE UPDATES: Rashami Desai, Devoleena’s entry makes Sidharth Shukla anxious

Bigg Boss 13 November 7th episode depicted the re-entry of Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee which eventually made Sidharth Shukla uncomfortable.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2019 23:16 IST
Bigg Boss 13 November 7 LIVE UPDATES: Rashami Desai, Devoleena’s entry makes Sidharth Shukla anxiou

 Bigg Boss 13 November 7 LIVE UPDATES: Rashami Desai, Devoleena’s entry makes Sidharth Shukla anxious

Bigg Boss 13 is getting exciting day by day. After the entry of new wildcard contestants, the makers decided to introduce a new twist in the game by bringing back two of the most strong contestants of the show-- Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. A day after intense aggression took place in the show during the task, the two eliminated contestants made a re-entry in the show. Sidharth Shukla was seen getting a shock after seeing them while others like Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma rejoiced. Want to know what happened in tonight's episode of the show? Catch the LIVE UPDATES here:

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 November 7 LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBala: Everything you need to know about Ayushmann Khurrana's film Next StoryYami Gautam: Honoured to share stage with PM Modi  