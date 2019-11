Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Shukla lock horns with Rashami, Devoleena

Housemates locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house are undergoing emotional trauma. From fighting with each other over petty issues like who ate more eggs to BFFs like Sidharth and Asim locking horns, there is a lot of action happening inside the house. Currently, the task to appoint the next captain is going on in which Khesari Lala Yadav is already out. The two teams inside the house are planning to make sure that the next captain is from their team. Who do you think will become the next captain?