Bigg Boss 13: Here’s how Salman Khan’s chalet looks this season, PICS

One of the much-anticipated reality shows Bigg Boss 13 will hit the screens in just a few hours. Not only the contestants, the house but also the chalet where the host Salman Khan stays is an interesting part of the show. Every year the makers and designers put their best foot forward in designing a cozy place for the superstar next to the main house. Well, this year too, something special is planned for him and the pictures are already here.

This year along with the plan of bringing only the celebrities, the makers even decided to build the house in Mumbai itself, ditching the regular location of Lonavla. This year the art director Omung Kumar has woven magic into Salman Khan’s chalet by decorating it with beautiful pastel tones. The walls are painted with colour tones of beige, off white and brown while space gives warmth with the presence of wooden slats, panels, Salman’s artworks, his portraits, etc.

Have a look at the pictures here:

Bigg Boss 13: Here’s how Salman Khan’s chalet looks this season

Not only the pictures but even the video from inside has also been shared by designer friend Ashley Rebello. Ashley wrote alongside, “Sk s chalet at the big boss house where he chills in between shots, love this place, @beingsalmankhan, and @bigboss13season.” Have a look:

In the latest promo shared by the promo, the host can be seen receiving calls from various celebrities like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Have a look:

Before the new season begins, let's take a tour inside the house:

