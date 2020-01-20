Monday, January 20, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Jan 20 Written Update: It's Sidharth Vs Asim again, contestants fight for elite club membership
Bigg Boss 13 Jan 20 Written Update: It's Sidharth Vs Asim again, contestants fight for elite club membership

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are once again engaged in an ugly fight in tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode. The once good friends will be seen abusing each other during the elite club membership task.

New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2020 22:31 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Latest Episode: After a thrilling Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 13's Monday episode has Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fighting all over again. The once good friends will be seen abusing each other during the elite club membership task. Asim, who recently became the first contestant to get the elite club membership, is the sanchalak for tonight's task. Sidharth sees Vishal Aditya Singh getting off the horse but Asim denies it flatly. What will happen next? Watch all the drama here as we bring you the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 January 20 episode.

  • Jan 20, 2020 11:00 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shehnaaz tells Mahira about Sidharth

    Shehnaaz is seen sitting alone and Mahira comes to her to enquire as to what is wrong with her. Sana tells her that Sidharth has asked her not to talk to him anymore. 

  • Jan 20, 2020 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Paras wants a closure with girlfriend Akansha

    Shefali Jariwala advises Paras that if he has no feelings for Akansha Puri then he should be clear about it. To which, he says that he has been wanting to do so for a very long time but he isn't good at it.

  • Jan 20, 2020 10:53 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Vishal says he will meet Madhurima once

    Vishal tells Shehnaaz and Asim that he is still very much in love with Madhurima Tuli and when he goes from the Bigg Boss 13 house, he will definitely meet her once.

  • Jan 20, 2020 10:50 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Mahira wonders why people don't understand her friendship with Paras

    Mahira and Paras are seen in the garden area and she is seen telling him as to why everyone who enters the Bigg Boss 13 house feels that they are more than friends.

  • Jan 20, 2020 10:46 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Don't like a person like you: Sidharth to Shehnaaz

    In a shocking moment, Sidharth tells Shehnaaz that he doesn't like a person liker her and his friends are not like her. He says that he used to think that she is like a kid but things have changed a lot these days.

  • Jan 20, 2020 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Fight over kitchen duty starts

    A fight breaks out over daily chores as Rashami, who shares kitchen duty with Paras, raises a concern on the latter not doing his duty. Just when Rashami and Paras are settling their matter, Asim joins in starts speaking on Rashami’s. Mahira, who is recently accused of being overprotective towards Paras, leaves no stone unturned to put Rashami and Asim down.

  • Jan 20, 2020 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    New days begins!

    The housemates wake up to Chhaliyan song from the movie Tashan.

