Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 Jan 20 Written Update: It's Sidharth Vs Asim again, contestants fight for elite club membership

Bigg Boss 13 Latest Episode: After a thrilling Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 13's Monday episode has Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fighting all over again. The once good friends will be seen abusing each other during the elite club membership task. Asim, who recently became the first contestant to get the elite club membership, is the sanchalak for tonight's task. Sidharth sees Vishal Aditya Singh getting off the horse but Asim denies it flatly. What will happen next? Watch all the drama here as we bring you the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 January 20 episode.