Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma part ways after dating for 3 years

Bigg Boss 13 has been considered as one of the most contentious seasons, with a high TRP. Apart from Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, the show also built another adorable pair, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. The audience adored their chemistry in the house, and the pair has since been affectionately referred to as 'Pahira' by their fans.

While their admirers were waiting for them to marry, rumours of Mahira and Paras' breakup circulated. According to reports, The two have split up, and the actress has removed all of their photos and vids from her social media accounts.

Paras and Mahira have parted ways after dating each other for almost 3 years. The duo had broken up. It is also speculated that both of them have shifted to Mumbai from Chandigarh and are no longer in touch with each other.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actress decided to call off their relationship almost a month back after a prolonged series of fights between them. Paras and Mahira were staying together or staying in the same building in Chandigarh. The Naagin actor hasn’t spoken about the reason behind the split.

Paras and Mahira have also appeared in several love music videos together, including Ninja - Jinna Royi Aan, Kashmiri Apple, Nazaraa, and others. They were loved for both their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Their breakup news has undoubtedly disappointed their admirers!

