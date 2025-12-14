Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 promo: Shilpa Shinde makes a spooky comeback as OG Angoori Bhabhi, fans excited The makers have released the official promo of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0, marking the return of Shilpa Shinde's character Angoori Bhabhi to the new season of the comedy show. Fans have expressed their excitement over her comeback. Watch the promo video here.

There's good news for fans of the hit comedy sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! The makers have announced the second instalment of the show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, by dropping the promo. What grabbed attention in the promo was the return of Angoori Bhabhi, played by Shilpa Shinde.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shinde had previously exited the show, and her character Angoori Bhabhi was replaced by Shubhangi Atre. This time, however, Shilpa is returning with a spooky twist. Read on for more details.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 promo out

The promo for the upcoming season has already created a buzz online, as fans eagerly await Shilpa Shinde's return. This time, the show takes a spooky turn. The teaser shows Angoori Manmohan Tiwari, Manmohan Tiwari, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, and Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra arriving in a horse cart and entering a mysterious village called Ghoonghatganj.

Viewers' attention was caught by a strange-looking statue. Later, the statue's saree comes off and falls on Angoori bhabhi, suggesting the season's spooky twist.

The makers captioned the post as, "Ghoonghatganj ki galiyon se ghoonghat uthaake, aa rahi hain asli se bhi asli Bhabhiji hansi ka tadka lagaane. Sahi Pakde Hain! Dekhiye naye avtaar mein, #BhabijiGharParHain2.0, bahut jald, sirf &TV par (sic)."

Social media users have reacted to the promo and expressed their excitement over Shilpa Shinde's return in the comment section. One user wrote, "Aagayi OG Bhabhi (sic)." Another added, "Omggg yess iam so excited (sic)." "shilpa ji aagayi wapas," another comment reads.

Shilpa Shinde's work front

On the work front, Shilpa Shinde has featured in several hit television shows over the years. Her notable projects include Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Maayka: Saath Zindagi Bhar Ka, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Rabba Ishq Na Hove. She also participated in Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner.

