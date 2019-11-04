Beyhadh 2: Maya aka Jennifer Winget’s show gets its release date

Jennifer Winget fans are waiting for her upcoming show Beyhadh 2 in which she will yet again be seen playing the role of psychopath Maya. After releasing various promos and posters of the show, it now seems that the makers are all set to roll down the show on the small screen now. The first season of the psychological-drama was super successful so much so that the fans requested makers to extend the off-air date. The new season of the show will have Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the leading roles.

There has not been any official announcement related to the release date of the show but various gossips on social media suggest that the show might start from November 18 this year. Moreover, a closed source told IWMBuzz that the makers are prepping for the big release but since the festival of Diwali has just ended, there might be a delay in the launch of the show. Not only this but when Ashish was asked about the same, he denied the reports. Meanwhile, have a look at some of the promos of the show here:

The actress will be seen donning the red-hair look for the show. Talking about her new look, she said, "I am completely in love with my character. So much so, it called for a do-over! But no, in all seriousness, the show gave me a blank canvas to chart the course of my character. Being out of the box, you have the opportunity to get creative."

Previously, talking about the show, Jennifer said, "I cannot wait to be Maya again. Playing Maya has been quite life-changing for me. Though I have done a lot of work before and after but Maya is very-very close to my heart. I really enjoy playing this crazy psycho person."

