Mona Singh of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin getting married in December this year? Here’s the truth

The season of weddings is back again, and it seems that one of the most loved actresses of the small screen Mona Singh is in line too to become a bride this year. The actress who won everyone’s hearts through her popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin is reportedly getting married in December.

A report in Pinkvilla states that the actress, who has been in a relationship for a year, has decided to take it forward. However, when she was approached for a confirmation, she neither accepted nor denied the news.

"I have nothing to share right now," she said.

Mona has previously dated Vidyut Jamwal and Karan Oberoi.

“I wanted to be with her. She is a wonderful girl and a great artiste. We were too young and different as people. Mona is very social, always bubbly but at that time marriage was not something she was looking at. Her career was going great guns and she wanted to focus on that," Karan had said, when asked about her.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Kanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala dated Sidharth Shukla before her marriage?

Mona in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi

Mona was last seen in the show Mission Over Mars playing the lead role.

"It has never happened that I pick up so many projects in a year. I run away after one project ends and most often I end up doing only one every year. I like to chill out for the rest of the year," she had quipped.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video