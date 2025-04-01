This TV actress was cheated on by her husband, separated after 14 years of marriage, has a teenage daughter Years after separating from her husband, a TV actress has opened up about being cheated on by her husband. Despite cheating, she forgave her husband to save the marriage, yet her husband, who is also an actor left her.

The marriage of many star couples has broken only because of cheating. This includes a TV actress as well. She had even forgiven her husband for cheating but still could not save the marriage. This actress is Barkha Bisht who married actor Indraneil Sengupta in the year 2008. After three years of marriage, they became parents of a daughter and were enjoying their married life. But after 14 years of marriage, both of them separated in 2022. Now Barkha has opened up about being cheated in her marriage and her past relationship with Karan Singh Grover.

Indraneil Sengupta cheated on Barkha

Now, three years after the divorce, Barkha Bisht has made a big revelation. She has accused her husband Indranil Sengupta of cheating on her. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the 'Dolly Sajake' actress said, 'Getting out of the marriage is a choice and it was Indraneil's own decision. He decided to walk out of the marriage for reasons known only to him. If it was in my hands, I would still be married. We had a good marriage. For four years, I constantly felt that I wished I was less in everything. Maybe things could have been fine.'

Barkha was trying to save the marriage despite Indraneil's infidelity

Barkha accused her husband of cheating and said, 'Infidelity, cheating, falling out of love, all these things happen. It is a choice. Cheating and infidelity is a choices that you make. The other option is what you do after that. I was one of those women who used to say that if I am cheated, I will walk out of the marriage, but when it actually happens to you, you realise that it is easier said than done.'

Indranil Sengupta's name was linked with Bengali actress Isha Saha. Despite knowing about the cheating, Barkha worked hard for two years to save her marriage. Regarding this, the actress said, 'I have no shame in saying that I would have forgiven Indranil and I also tried to save my marriage for two years after that. His answer was not satisfactory.'

Barkha does not believe in love and marriage now

The actress further said, 'I have felt the heartbreak that is called heartbreak. It is like physical pain. This is the experience I have gone through. At that time my faith in humanity broke, not my faith in marriage or love and it is still broken somewhere. The worst thing that can happen to a woman is that you break her trust because she cannot tolerate betrayal.'

In the same interview, Barkha admitted that before marriage, she was in a serious relationship with Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu's husband. She also said, 'I have no hard feelings, It was a mutual break up and wish him all the best.'

