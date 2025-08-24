Ashnoor Kaur enters Bigg Boss 19: From child star to reality TV Ashnoor Kaur, who began acting at age 5, will enter Bigg Boss 19 as the first contestant. At just 21, she’s already a TV fixture—from Yeh Rishta to Suman Indori.

New Delhi:

Born on 3 May 2004, Ashnoor Kaur is just 21 and has already made a mark. She is the first confirmed contestant on Bigg Boss 19, marking her reality TV debut. As a well-established TV actress with millions of fans, Ashnoor’s entry adds freshness and excitement to the show. Her journey from a child actor to reality TV star is one fans are eager to follow.

Ashnoor started at age five in 2009 with Jhansi Ki Rani. Since then, she’s played notable roles in popular serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes, and Suman Indori.

Ashnoor Kaur in films: Sanju and Manmarziyaan

She also ventured into cinema, starring in Sanju and Manmarziyaan, proving her versatility across TV and film.

Bigg Boss 19: Premiere date & theme explained

Bigg Boss 19 kicks off on 24 August 2025, with Salman Khan returning as host. The unique “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” theme splits the house into ruling and opposition groups, setting the stage for high drama.

