Trump launches 'project freedom' to escort stranded ships of Hormuz, warns Iran of forceful response

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has announced a new naval initiative, dubbed Project Freedom, to guide stranded foreign ships safely through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday. According to Trump, the mission is aimed at assisting vessels caught in the ongoing West Asia conflict that are “innocent bystanders” and not directly involved in hostilities. Many of these ships, he said, are running dangerously low on food, drinking water, and other essential supplies needed to sustain large crews.

Strong warning to Iran

While presenting the move as a humanitarian effort, Trump issued a stern warning to Iran. He made it clear that any attempt to obstruct the evacuation of ships would be met with force. The US, he said, has already informed affected countries that its Navy will ensure safe passage for their vessels so they can resume normal operations without fear. The message was direct: interference with this operation would not be tolerated.

Backchannel talks still ongoing

Despite the sharp warning, diplomatic channels remain open. Trump indicated that US representatives are engaged in “positive discussions” with Iran, raising hopes of a possible breakthrough that could ease tensions in the region.

Reports suggest fresh proposals have been exchanged to explore an end to the conflict, with US envoy Steve Witkoff confirming ongoing communication between the two sides.

Strait shutdown disrupts global trade

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route carrying nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply has remained effectively shut since late February following the outbreak of war involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The disruption has left numerous commercial vessels stranded, intensifying concerns over global supply chains and maritime safety.

Oil prices surge, pressure mounts

The conflict has sent shockwaves through global energy markets. Oil prices spiked sharply, with crude briefly touching $126 per barrel last week before easing slightly.

In the US, rising fuel costs have become a growing concern, with gasoline prices climbing significantly since the conflict began. The economic pressure is adding urgency to efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation.