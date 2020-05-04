Monday, May 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Arun Govil, onscreen Ram, shares reaction of his 6-year-old grandson after watching Ramayan

Arun Govil, onscreen Ram, shares reaction of his 6-year-old grandson after watching Ramayan

In #AskArun session on Twitter, Arun Govil, who has played Ram in Ramayan answered questions of netizens. From revealing his grandson's reaction to talking about the most difficult scene in the show, the actor had a fun chat with his followers.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 04, 2020 13:44 IST
Arun Govil, ramayan

Arun Govil conducted #AskArun session on Twitter

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan's last episode was re-telecast on Doordarshan on May 2 amid lockdown. The last episode left viewers teary-eyed. While interacting with his fans Arun Govil, who has played Ram in the show, revealed several interesting details about the epic mythological serial. In #AskArun session on Twitter, Arun answered questions of netizens. From revealing his grandson's reaction to talking about the most difficult scene in the show, the actor had a fun chat with his followers.

Revealing the reaction of his 6-year-old grandson while watching Ramayan, the actor said that he had a lot of questions to ask. "#AskArun what is the response of your grand kids," asked a fan, replying to which Arun Govil wrote, "He is 6 & He has thousands of questions".

When a fan asked about the most difficult scene from Ramayan, Arun wrote: "hearing the news of King Dashrath' death and reacting on that". Reacting to the show's viewership breaking the world record, Arun Govil wrote, "very proud moment for me and everybody associated with it... Heartfelt thanks to viewers all over the world who have made this possible !".

When a fan tweeted a photo of him along with late actor Sridevi and asked about the film, Arun answered, "Himmatwala, i played a deaf and dumb guy".

For the unversed, Ramayan became the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers. DD India took to its official Twitter handle to thank its viewers. "Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!!Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally," the channel tweeted.

Ramayan is being re-telecast since March 28 on public demand amid lockdown. Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of this serial based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X