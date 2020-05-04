Arun Govil, onscreen Ram, shares reaction of his 6-year-old grandson after watching Ramayan

Arun Govil conducted #AskArun session on Twitter

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan's last episode was re-telecast on Doordarshan on May 2 amid lockdown. The last episode left viewers teary-eyed. While interacting with his fans Arun Govil, who has played Ram in the show, revealed several interesting details about the epic mythological serial. In #AskArun session on Twitter, Arun answered questions of netizens. From revealing his grandson's reaction to talking about the most difficult scene in the show, the actor had a fun chat with his followers.

Revealing the reaction of his 6-year-old grandson while watching Ramayan, the actor said that he had a lot of questions to ask. "#AskArun what is the response of your grand kids," asked a fan, replying to which Arun Govil wrote, "He is 6 & He has thousands of questions".

He is 6 & He has thousands of questions. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

When a fan asked about the most difficult scene from Ramayan, Arun wrote: "hearing the news of King Dashrath' death and reacting on that". Reacting to the show's viewership breaking the world record, Arun Govil wrote, "very proud moment for me and everybody associated with it... Heartfelt thanks to viewers all over the world who have made this possible !".

hearing the news of King Dashrath' death and reacting on that. https://t.co/yvK7mvidKa — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

When a fan tweeted a photo of him along with late actor Sridevi and asked about the film, Arun answered, "Himmatwala, i played a deaf and dumb guy".

"Himmatwala", i played a deaf and dumb guy. https://t.co/w5J49TpiO2 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) May 2, 2020

For the unversed, Ramayan became the world's most-watched show on April 16 with 7.7 crore viewers. DD India took to its official Twitter handle to thank its viewers. "Thanks to all our viewers!!#RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD!!Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally," the channel tweeted.

WORLD RECORD!!

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/hCVSggyqIE — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 30, 2020

Ramayan is being re-telecast since March 28 on public demand amid lockdown. Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of this serial based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage