'Tore his photos': Ankita Lokhande makes SHOCKING revelations about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande entered Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain. The actor, in an interview with BBC Hindi, recently opened up about her breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and made some shocking revelations. She said she waited for Rajput for more than two years after the breakup, however, he did not come back.

For those unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput fell in love with each other during their course in Ekta Kapoor's serial Pavitra Rishta. The couple dated for seven years.

Ankita Lokhande waited for Sushant Singh Rajput for over two years

During the interview, Lokhande said, "For two and a half years, I kept hoping that things will be okay. But one day, it was on the 31st of January… There were so many photos of the two of us in my house. And that day, I decided and told my mother that remove all the photos. I said that’s how it is supposed to be, you have to make space for someone else to come into your life.”

“I told my mother that until he is there, no one else will be able to come in. I didn’t remove the photos, I just told my mother. I just went inside my room, my mother removed the photos, tore them up. I cried that day. That was the end of everything. I waited, I did everything and after 6 months, Vicky came into my life,” she said.

When Ankita opened up about SSR in Bigg Boss 17

In a recent episode, the actor revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput disappeared from his life overnight. She claimed that people around him started manipulating him after he rose to prominence in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. The actor was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai.

