'Kitni gandi ladai...': Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law appears on Bigg Boss 17, Vicky breaks down | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB A collage featuring Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and his mother

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Ankita Lokhande, who entered the reality show with her husband Vicky Jain, is hogging headlines for myriad reasons. Be it her pregnancy or fights with her husband, the TV star has left no stone unturned to keep her fans on the edge. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Lokhande and Jain's mothers Vandana Pandis Lokhande and Ranjana Jain respectively will make an appearance and address issues between the couple.

In the new promo, that is doing rounds on the internet, Vicky Jain's mother can be seen schooling the couple over their 'ugly' fights inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She said in Hindi, "Tumhari ladai ghar me kabhi nhi hui or yahan kitni gandi ladai ho rahi hai batao. Jab tumlog milte ho na beta tab pyaar se milo. Prem rakho beta." The promo also shows Vicky Jain getting teary-eyed after seeing his mother.

Watch the promo here:

Soon after the video went viral, the Bigg Boss 17 audience reacted to it and pontificated on Lokhande and Jain's fights in the reality show. One user wrote, "Mummy wo sirf camera k liye tha.." Another user wrote, "Tomorrow's Parents-Teacher Meeting in #BiggBoss17 sounds intense! Vicky's mother pointing fingers at Ankita adds a new layer of drama. Can't wait to see how they navigate this conversation."

"Problem ghar mein hi hain so no matter how much other people will try to explain nothing is gonna work cz primary socialization hi kharab hain. Good luck with ur life #AnkitaLokhande," wrote the third one.

Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy with Vicky Jain

For those who have sneered at entertainment pages all along, Ankita Lokhande recently took a pregnancy test last week after she missed her periods. After multiple speculations, the actor's test came back negative, according to a report by Times Now.

Also Read: 'To err is human, to forgive..': Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology

Latest Entertainment News