Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan finishes two days of KBC shoot in a day with essential precautionary measures

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the upcoming season of the popular quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) amid the COVID-19 lockdown with essential precautionary measures. Along with the show, Big B also filmed a few videos applauding COVID-19 warriors recently. Talking about the same, the Piku actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the 'angels' videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC .. The show goes on .. heavy in heart , to all".

T 3522 - Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the 'angels' videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC ..

The show goes on ..

heavy in heart , to all .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 5, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan further taked about completing two days of work in one day on his blog and wrote, "So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days , was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW".

Viewers are wondering how the quiz show would be shot this year owing to the current restrictions including social distancing and the lockdown. Talking about the same, Big B mentioned in his blog: "Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same , KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so .."

Like everyone else, he is also concerned about the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Of one there is little doubt .. the debate on the outcome of this pandemic .. hesitation .. apprehension .. fear or recurrence .. strain of the conducting of the time of release .. and so much more .."

".. how long then shall it hold the barrel .. what shall be the outcome when the barrel is held .. what alternatives shall prevail and what in God's name shall the future hold for us all .."

".. the World is all ‘shook up' .. as Elvis would say .. and would never be the same in the respects of community and reaction," he wrote.

Big B, recently announced the start of hit TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)’s latest edition, KBC 12. The actor retweeted a Sony TV tweet to do so.

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020

(With IANS Inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage