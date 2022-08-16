Aly Goni opens up on difference between TV and OTT work culture, shares pros and cons

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALYGONI Aly Goni talks about working in TV

Aly Goni is one of the most popular faces in the telly town. He is most known for his roles in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan as Raj Kapoor and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Romi Bhalla. He rose to fame after appearing in the 14th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Whether it was his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin or his bromance with Rahul Vaidya, the actor captured hearts. Aly has worked on both TV and OTT platforms. However, He took a conscious break from TV after appearing in Bigg Boss.

Recently, the actor spoke about his experience of working for OTT and how it was different from TV. He said that OTT has given him a chance to work as well as take out time for his family and he is enjoying working in the medium. Aly also talked about how the small screen takes up a lot of time. "The only difference I think is that shows on OTT don't drag. They get over in like 2 or 3 months and you get time to be around your close ones, which is very important, I feel. And I realised this after Covid," he says.

He adds that this is not the case on TV. "On TV, you just get lost. I remember when I was doing TV, I couldn't attend any of my cousins' weddings. I couldn't attend or celebrate any occasion. I think OTT is good because you will get time to do other things as well. And I think spending time with your family is a big thing, once you miss it, you have missed out and that time won't come back again," he says.

The actor says that one should know how to strike a balance between personal and professional life. "I want to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. I don't want one to suffer at the cost of another. TV pace is fast and TRP-driven mindset is there too. In TV you work many hours non-stop but in OTT in a day you shoot limited scenes." he signs off.

