Akashdeep Saigal to Dolly Bindra: 7 controversial Bigg Boss contestants who've faded away | TV Thursday This week's TV Thursday highlights seven former Bigg Boss contestants who were once expected to capitalise on the fame they gained from the reality show but have since disappeared from the public eye. From Akashdeep Saigal to Dolly Bindra, take a look.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 is in its last leg, and it can be safely deemed as a hit season. Ever since Bigg Boss first premiered in 2006, the show has featured several known faces. While some capitalise on the popularity gained from the show and optimise it for their benefit, others fade away from the limelight.

On this week's TV Thursday, we bring you a list of seven former Bigg Boss contestants who gained popularity on the controversial reality show but eventually ended up disappearing from showbiz.

Also read: Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola share their 9-year age-gap love story

Bigg Boss contestants who disappeared from the limelight

Akashdeep Saigal

Akashdeep Saigal, also known as Sky by his fans, was television's most popular villain. The actor, who was also a part of the first Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, appeared on Bigg Boss 5 and gained massive popularity. On the show, his love angle with Pooja Bedi became the talk of the season. However, soon after, Akashdeep quit the TV industry and forever faded away from the limelight. His fans, to date, wonder what happened to him.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra's infamous fight with Manoj Tiwari will continue to be spoken about till the end of time. Once seen often in cameo roles, Dolly largely remains away from the spotlight today.

Imam Siddique

Remember that terrifying episode of Bigg Boss 6 where Imam Siddique and Aashka Goradia were locked up in a house? Aashka, who has now quit acting and is focusing on her makeup business, was terrified after Imam put on makeup along with an act. Apart from this, Imam's fashion outings, sudden outbursts and attitude largely remained in the headlines back in the day. However, Imam slowly faded away from the film industry, nowhere to be seen in current times.

Zulfi Syed

Popular model and actor Zulfi Syed, known for his chocolate boy looks, was in the finale of Bigg Boss Season 2. Though he became immensely popular after his conduct on the show, he quit showbiz and chose a career as a DJ. Zulfi now enjoys a follower count of 320,000 on Instagram.

Niketan Madhok

Niketan was extremely popular in the 90s Indi-pop music scene as he was a part of many music videos of popular artists. Known for his calm demeanour, Niketan made it to the Top 4 list in Bigg Boss 6. But he picked a life away from the camera and chose to be behind it as a producer.

Pritam Singh

Popular RJ Pritam Singh was loved by all for his stance in Bigg Boss 8. He was even in the Top 5. Pritam, however, chose a quieter life and now works on smaller projects such as The Last Shot.

Rishabh Sinha

Actor Rishabh Sinha entered Bigg Boss 8 as a wild card contestant and changed the dynamics of the house. After working in the superhit show Qubool Hai, Rishab's popularity grew by leaps and bounds, especially after BB. Despite this, he faded away from the limelight. His negligible social media activity also leaves fans wondering about what happened to him.

(Image Source : BIGG BOSS)Rishabh Sinha

Which Bigg Boss season was your favourite?

Also read: BB19: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha defends her decision not to have kids, says 'bohot badi responsibility...'