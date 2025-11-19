Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola share their 9-year age-gap love story Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola was seen entering the Bigg Boss 19 house on Tuesday. Now in the upcoming episode, the two will be seen sharing their love story on screen.

This week is special for Bigg Boss 19 contestants as Family Week is being held inside the BB house and each contestant is getting to meet their family members. So far Kunickaa Sadanand's song Ayaan and grand daughter entered the Bigg Boss 19 house along with Ashnoor's father Gurmeet Singh.

By the end of Tuesday episode, Gaurav Khanna's wife and TV actress Akanksha Chamola was seen entering the house and bringing the fun quotient inside the house. Now a video is going viral online, where the two can be seen sharing their love story as they revealed their 9-years old age gap as well.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's love story

While talking to Ashnoor and Pranit More, Akanksha said, 'We didn't date, we straight away got married.' In another video, the two were seen saying, 'We have an age difference of 9 years and Gaurav was the one, who liked first. He asked for my number through a silly excuse but I didn't understand that he was trying. I gave it straight away and after few months, we got married'.

Akanksha Chamola's age

Gaurav Khanna will turn 44 this December. That means, he is currently 43 and as the couple revealed that Akanksha is 9 years younger to him, it simple means that currently she is 34-year-old.

It is significant to note that, Akanksha faced online trolling for not supporting Gaurav from outside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Moreover, her Instagram comment sections were filled with hate comments after GK revealed that they don't have kid because his wife is not ready yet. However, after today's episode goes online, hopefully several questions will be answered and several trolls will shut down.

Other housemates' family members will also enter BB 19 house

This week has been very entertaining and emotional for all the Bigg Boss contestants and viewers as well. After Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt's mother, Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik, Shehbaz Badesha's cousin Karanvir, Pranit More's brother, Malti Chahar's father and Tanya Mittal's brother will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 19 house.'

