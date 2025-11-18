Bigg Boss 19: Akanksha Chamola demands Gaurav Khanna’s unfreeze or ‘Adult wali pappi’ incoming | Watch Now on day 2 of Family Week, Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. The TV actress, who has been mentioned several times on the show, will be seen adding to the fun quotient of the reality show.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss 19 turned interesting yesterday as Bigg Boss is hosting family week inside the BB house. On the first day Kunickaa Sadanand's younger son Ayaan and Ashnoor Kaur's father Gurmeet Singh entered the house and the atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 19 house turned emotional.

Now on day 2 of Family Week, Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. The TV actress, who has been mentioned several times on the show, will be seen adding to the fun quotient of the reality show.

Akanksha's ultimatum to Bigg Boss

In the latest promo shared by Jio Hotstar, Gaurav can be seen waiting for his wife Akanksha since a long time and ending his wait, the actress enters the BB house but Big Boss freezes Gaurav. After unfreezing him for few minutes, the routine is repeated. In the promo, Akanksha can be seen threatening Bigg Boss, 'Gaurav ko unfreeze karo werna main adult walli pappi de dungi'.

Later the housemates can be seen cheering for the kiss as Bigg Boss refuses to unfreeze Gaurav, Akanksha pulls off her words, heads for the kiss and the housemates can be seen running and cheering inside the house.

Watch the promo here:

Farrhana's mother to thank Gaurav?

Farrhana Bhatt's mother will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house and according to reports, the actress's mother thanked Gaurav Khanna for bringing her daughter back in the game. She even admitted that Farrhana was wrong in criticising his profession and pulling him down for being just a 'TV actor'.

Other housemates' family members will also enter BB 19 House

After Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur and Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik, Shehbaz Badesha's cousin Karanvir, Pranit More's borther, Malti Chahar's father and Tanya Mittal's brother will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Rohit Shetty calls out Amaal Mallik's double standard | Watch promo