Bigg Boss 19: Rohit Shetty calls out Amaal Mallik's double standard | Watch promo

This Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be special as instead of Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19's episode will be hosted by film director Rohit Shetty. Several promos of the upcoming episode has surfaced online, showing contestants Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Malik arguing in front of Rohit.

In another promo, Rohit can be seen asking Amaal Mallik over his double standards and he also tells the music composer that he went wrong this week.

Amaal Mallik fights infront of Rohit Shetty

It is significant to note that Rohit Shetty will host Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar because Salman Khan is out of India on the Dabangg Tour. In one of the promos, Rohit Shetty questioned TV actor Gaurav Khanna whether he was real at the beginning of the reality show or is now portraying a different image. Gaurav Khanna responded that the people he has been with since the beginning are the ones he is.

Later, Amaal Mallik became enraged by Gaurav Khanna's remarks. He said that he only supports his own people. Gaurav also said that Amaal had cheated his friend to become captain. The two debated this matter for a long time.

Rohit calls out Amaal

Rohit Shetty was also seen calling out the music composer, over his stance as he created a ruckus in the house over Gaurav captaincy but did question his friend Shehbaz Badesha, who was ready to make the same choice.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants in danger zone

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, one contestant or the other is evicted from the show. Who will be evicted this time will be known soon. Currently, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Ashnoor Kaur, and Kunickaa Sadanand are in danger zone.

