BB19: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha defends her decision to not have kids, says 'bohot badi responsibility...'

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, finally addressed Gaurav Khanna's confession about having kids. During Family Week, when Akanksha entered the BB 19 house, she revealed the reason why she didn't want children.

While sitting in the garden with Malti Chahar and Pranit More, Malti brought up that a few days ago, an astrologer had visited the show, and Gaurav had asked about their family future and children. She asked Akanksha about her plans, to which Akanksha responded, "No, it's not like that, I am not planning."

In the same conversation, Akanksha added, "Abhi tak toh waisa inclination nahi aaya hai, future mein bhi mujhe bahut difficult hi lag raha hai, because I don’t know, for some reason, wo nahi aara hai mere andar se. (So far, I haven’t felt that inclination, and even in the future, it feels very difficult for me because, I don’t know, for some reason, it hasn’t come from within me) I don’t feel the need to have a kid."

She further explained, "Mere bahut saare reasons hain, and mujhe aisa lagta hai, jab aap itne excuses dhundte ho, then you are not ready, because jisko karna rehta hai, wo ye sab nahi sochta (I have many reasons, and I feel that when you keep finding so many excuses, it means you are not ready, because someone who truly wants to do it doesn’t think like this)."

Malti then told her that maybe it’s also because she is scared of it, or that she is not ready for it. Akanksha replied, "I am not scared of it. I don't think I can be that responsible because yaar, bacha paida karna halwa banana nahi hota hai, bahut badi responsibility hai. Mujhe nahi lagta ki main wo job/duty, jo bhi bolo, utne acche se justify kar sakti hoon. At this age, at any age, you have to give your 100%. Haan, mujhe apna career banana hai, mere ambitions bahut saare hain, ab log usko selfish bole, jo bhi bole, wo unke upar hai (I am not scared of it. I don't think I can be that responsible because having a child is not like making a sweet; it’s a huge responsibility. I don’t feel I can justify the job or duty properly. At any age, you have to give your 100%. Yes, I want to build my career, I have many ambitions, and if people call that selfish, that’s their view.)

Gaurav later joined the conversation and quickly said Akanksha wasn’t being "selfish." For the unversed, in one of the August episodes, Gaurav Khanna made a confession to fellow contestant Mridul Tiwari that he wanted to have children someday, but his wife does not want to and is not ready yet.

