Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha Chamola leaves BB 19 house hurriedly for the shoot of THIS show? Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, who entered the Bigg Boss 19 house during Family Week, left the house in a hurry due to her work commitments. Read on to know which show she left the house early for.

This week in the Bigg Boss 19 house is a special one for contestants, as each housemate is getting the chance to meet their loved ones during Family Week. Till now, family members of contestants like Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur and Gaurav Khanna have entered the house.

It is worth noting that the family members of these contestants stayed overnight. However, when Gaurav Khanna's wife, Akanksha Chamola, entered the house, she was heard saying, "I won't be here for long, I have some work." She left the Bigg Boss 19 house hurriedly because of her work commitments. Read on to know which show she left the house early for.

She met Gaurav and hugged him. She said, "Just for the record, main zyada time nahi rukungi, I have a shoot. But I am there (“Just for the record, I won’t stay for long, I have a shoot. But I am here)."

Akanksha Chamola leaves the Bigg Boss 19 house hurriedly for this show

Television actress Akanksha Chamola has featured in several serials in her acting career so far. Earlier in October, she was seen in the promo video of Story TV’s original show Mafia King. According to the available information, the show features Gaurav Chopra and Akanksha Chamola in the lead roles. Notably, the short-form drama series is produced by Aarambh Entertainment. It is expected that she is currently shooting for this project.

Akanksha Chamola's work front

Akanksha Chamola made her acting debut with the serial Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, which features Helly Shah, Tejasswi Prakash, and Varun Kapoor in the lead roles. She later starred in Bhutu, Bhootu, and Rewind Wala Love. Akanksha was last seen in the romantic drama serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, alongside Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja and Hemangi Kavi.

