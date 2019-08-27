Hina Khan flaunts no make-up look as she grooves to Nick Jonas’ song Sucker, video goes viral

Hina Khan flaunts no make-up look as she grooves to Nick Jonas’ song Sucker

TV actress Hina Khan has treated her fans with yet another adorable set of pictures and videos on her social media to start their day with a fresh dose of energy. The actress took to her Instagram to share her no make-up selfies and wishes her fans ‘good morningsss’. The actress looked gorgeous even without make-up and flaunted her clear skin with uber style. The pictures were taken in a car on her way to her sets. Hina Khan is one of the most successful personalities of the Indian television and it was also said that she was the highest-paid TV actress when she stepped into the role of Komolika for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Even when the actress is not seen in the show, she has marked her name as the new Komolika in the hearts of her viewers.

Not just amazing no make-up selfies but Hina Khan also took her fans into her vanity and revealed how she prepares for her shoots. The actress shared videos on her Instagram story in which she can be seen getting her make-up done for the shoot. While getting ready, Hina revealed that she listens to peppy English songs to get into the mood to work. To pump herself up, Hina first shared the video in which Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas’ song Sucker was playing. Hina wrote, ‘love love love it sucker @nickjonas happy morningsss’. In the next video, Hina was seen grooving to Justin Bieber’s song I don’t Care. Have a look at the video here-

Interestingly, Nick Jonas and her brother (Jonas Brothers) won big at the VMAs last night. The terrific trio took home the award for Best Pop song video for their first single after reunion Sucker. Coming back to Hina Khan, the actress was last seen in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. After it, she made an appearance at Cannes 2019 and won many hearts. Hina Khan also released the first poster of her upcoming film Lines at the Cannes 2019.

On the related note, Hina Khan on Monday took to her social media to shares pictures of her future mother-in-law and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s mother as she celebrated her birthday. She wished her saying, “The only person alive I know in this world, who doesn’t hv time to pray for herself, coz she’s always busy praying for you” Check out the pictures here-

Hina Khan shares pictured of her future mother-in-law and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s mother as she celebrated her birthday

While Hina Khan hasn’t revealed her upcoming projects, she has revealed to her fans earlier that she has a great line up of work which she is very excited to share with the world.

