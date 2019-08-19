Monday, August 19, 2019
     
Hina Khan endorses the idea 'India is in the U.S.A' as she attends I-Day parade- See pics

Hina Khan, the famous television celebrity who is known for her roles like Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, was recently spotted in the USA. to represen India in New York.

New Delhi Published on: August 19, 2019 12:16 IST
Hina Khan, the famous television celebrity who is known for her roles like Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, was recently spotted in the USA. She has been rejoicing the joy of representing her Nation India, in the USA and was happy and humbled to get such a golden opportunity. Hina Khan has been much in the news ever since she walked the Red Carpet for Cannes Film festival 2019. She will be soon seen on the big screen marking her debut in Lines. 
Hina Khan took to her Instagram to share the happy and proud pictures captured while she hoisted the Indian National Flag in the USA. She captioned her picture as, " Representing your country is always a pleasure and if you get to do it in one of the most powerful countries of the world .. well , there can not be a privilege better than that ! Holding the tricolour for my beloved country.. I endorse the idea that India is in the U.S.A and the idea it represents, humbly appreciate the warmth and inclusiveness of the people and this great atmosphere.Jai Hind !Hindostan Zindabad! Always , humeshaa.."
 
 
Hina Khan thus becomes the first Indian Television actress to represent India on 73rd Independence Day in New York. She is definitely blushing high on cloud 9 as she is obliged with such a lifetime opportunity to feel proud about. 

 

 
Hina Khan was seen in ethnic attire as she chose to wear a tradition Indian saree. She was seen in an off-white and orange saree, pairing it up with a black blouse. 
 
She chose to tie her hair to a bun and wore traditional earrings to compliment her look. Her little black bindi uplifted her overall look.
Keeping her makeup nude and minimal, Hina Khan was looking extremely beautiful and gorgeous in her desi look. 
 
 
Hina Khan also rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 11 as a celebrity contestant. She gave tough competition to Shilpa Shinde, however could not bag the trophy. 
 
 
 
 
 

