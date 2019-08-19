Hina Khan endorses the idea 'India is in the U.S.A' as she attends I-Day parade- See pics 

View this post on Instagram
Representing your country is always a pleasure and if you get to do it in one of the most powerful countries of the world .. well , there can not be a privilege better than that ! Holding the tricolour for my beloved country.. I endorse the idea that India is in the U.S.A and the idea it represents, humbly appreciate the warmth and inclusiveness of the people and this great atmosphere. Jai Hind ! Hindostan Zindabad! Always , humeshaa..
WORLD'S LARGEST INDIA DAY PARADE - SUN, AUG.18,2019. MADISON AVENUE. NYC.
Let's celebrate India's 73rd Independence Celebration with Most Gorgeous & Talented Indian TV & Film Actress HINA KHAN @eyehinakhan #Indiadayparade#indiadayparadenewyork #newyorkparade pic.twitter.com/CcevxHfIT8— FIA NYNJCT (@FIANYNJCTorg) August 5, 2019
