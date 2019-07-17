Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mahhi Vij pens down a heartfelt note for hubby Jay Bhanushali, says, "Every woman deserves a man like you”

Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are expecting their first child after 9 years of their marriage. The couple has been leaving each day of their pregnancy to the fullest. Recently Mahhi took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt message for husband Jay. There were rumours around couple facing infertility issues, however, Mahhi's pregnancy news put a full stop to all this false news. The couple is often seen sharing pictures and videos depicting how they are enjoying the pregnancy phase of their life.

Mahhi has shared a picture of Jay playing with a kid. She has captioned the picture as "My unconditional support in this adventure. If I enjoyed this stage its all because of you. I never expected u to be the way u r u surprised me n how. I love you n respect @ijaybhanushali this journey wud nt hv been possible without you. I am glad I don’t hv to write sad sob stories about my pregnancy this phase made me stronger,weaker whn it comes to my husband bcoz al I want is him around lil selfish on my part but dts how I felt.I am glad I chose u as my partner who is more excited than me abou our baby arrival.thank u for bng part of every sonography every doctor visit ur time is important for me.i love u @ijaybhanushali happy #7months #blessed #prayers #father#baby every woman deserves a man like you.going to bed at 9 pm bcoz I use to feel sleepy gettin up in the night as many times I use to for loo,standing outside the washroom.no complains always smiling n feeling good.man who loves sleeping his time his frnds his everything gave up@everything just to support me n make me feel loved. #loved#jaybhanushali #mystory".

Jay and Mahhi got married to each other in the year 2010. They are living the golden period of their life as they are rejoicing their pregnant days together. The couple has been taking care of their house help's kids and focusing on their day-to-day needs and education. They keep sharing pictures with those kids and shower them with love and care.

