Sobhita Dhulipala announces new film Cheekatilo, a day after Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils Maa Inti Bangaaram

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has announced his new film Cheekatilo, just a day after Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled her upcoming project Maa Inti Bangaaram. For the unversed, Sobhita is married to Samantha's former husband, Naga Chaitanya.

Sobhita Dhulipala has announced her first film of 2026, titled Cheekatilo, leaving fans excited. However, her new film post comes a day after Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled her first look from Maa Inti Bangaaram, her upcoming theatrical release, created by husband Raj Nidimoru.

For the unversed, Sobhita is married to Samantha's former husband, Naga Chaitanya.

Sobhita Dhulipala announces new film Cheekatilo

Set in Hyderabad, Cheekatilo unfolds as a crime suspense rooted in the city’s darker corners. At the centre of the story is Sandhya, a true crime podcaster played by Sobhita Dhulipala. What begins as a search for answers after her intern’s mysterious death slowly turns into something far more disturbing. As Sandhya digs deeper, she comes face to face with secrets the city has buried for years. Brutal. Uncomfortable. And impossible to ignore.

Alongside Sobhita, the film also stars Viswadev Rachakonda in a lead role, with Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas appearing in pivotal parts. Cheekatilo will premiere worldwide on January 23 on Prime Video. Here is the first look poster:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first look from Maa Inti Bangaaram

Meanwhile, Samantha shared her first look from Maa Inti Bangaaram on January 7. In the same, she was seen wearing a saree, standing inside a bus. Created by her husband Raj, she announced that the teaser-trailer will be unveiled on January 9. The plot details and storyline have been kept under wraps.

When Sobhita Dhulipala posted wedding video with Chay three days after Samantha shared wedding pics with Raj

The Made in Heaven actor celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Naga Chaitanya on December 4. To mark one year of marriage, Sobhita shared a video that offered a quiet, intimate glimpse into their wedding rituals. Nothing flashy. However, the timing caught attention.

Sobhita’s post came three days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared wedding photos with The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. The back-to-back posts sparked online chatter, even though neither is directly linked to the other.

