Sobhita Dhulipala posts wedding video with Naga Chaitanya on 1st anniversary, days after Samantha marries Raj

Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating her first anniversary with Naga Chaitanya. On their one year of marriage, Sobhita posted a video that will take fans inside their wedding rituals. However, the video was posted three days after Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared wedding photos with The Family Man director, Raj Nidimoru.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad, in the presence of their families and close friends.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's wedding video

The wedding video posted by Sobhita has detailed glimpses of how fun the celebrations were. From rituals, love, laughter and a varmala ceremony, the duo seemed to enjoy every moment of their wedding ceremony. The couple also spoke about feeling complete in each other's existence in the video. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya's father, was seen thoroughly enjoying the festivities. "The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!," she wrote in the caption.

Her husband, Naga Chaitanya, commented, "Blessed to be a part of your journey my love happy anniversary." Take a look:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru on December 1

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had kept her relationship with Raj Nidimoru under wraps all this time. She surprised everyone by sharing photos from their intimate wedding ceremony on December 1.

For the unversed, Samantha and Raj's wedding followed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha tradition - an ancient yogic ritual known for creating a deep, elemental connection between partners that goes beyond emotions or the physical. This form of marriage is performed at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, and is believed to cleanse the five elements within the couple and bless their union with harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment as they mark their new beginning together. They got married in the presence of their families and select friends in Coimbatore. Here are the photos:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were previously married for four years, from 2017 to 2021.

