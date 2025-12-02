Naga Chaitanya posts THIS hours after Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares wedding pics with Raj Nidimoru Naga Chaitanya shared a post celebrating two years of his film Dhootha, just hours after Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised fans by posting wedding photos with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha parted ways in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1, following the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha tradition. Their wedding was an intimate affair, with only close friends and family members of the couple in attendance in Coimbatore.

Hours after she dropped official photos from the wedding, her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, who is moderately active on Instagram, celebrated two years of his film, Dhootha.

Naga Chaitanya celebrates two years of Dhootha

Dhootha is a Telugu-language horror mystery thriller starring Naga Chaitanya. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video. Chay, as he is fondly called, marked two years of the film's release and dropped a post, coinciding with the day Samantha shared official pictures from her wedding with Raj Nidimoru. For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married in 2017. They parted ways after four years, in 2021.

Here's Chay's caption: "#dhootha is a show that proved that if as an actor you make a choice based in creativity and honesty and you give it your best shot .. people will connect. They will receive and give you back that energy

Thank you! 2 years of dhootha! Love to the team that made this happen." Take a look:

How did fans react to Naga Chaitanya's post?

Taking to the comment section, fans also noticed the coincidence of Naga Chaitanya's post and Samantha's wedding photos. Some of the comments on the actor's post read: "Sam married and everyone happy for her", "Sam married", " Everyone knows why he posted (timing)," and others.

All you need to know about Samantha and Raj's wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding followed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha tradition - an ancient yogic ritual meant to create a deep, elemental connection between partners that goes beyond emotions or the physical. This form of marriage, performed at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, is believed to cleanse the five elements within the couple and bless their union with harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment as they start a new life together. After the couple officially posted wedding photos, several glimpses from the couple's big day went viral on social media - some of which showed the Oh! Baby actress wearing sindoor and her wedding garland.

