Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears sindoor and garland, poses with husband Raj Nidimoru in new wedding pics | Photos New wedding photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have emerged, showing the couple wearing traditional garlands while Samantha is seen sporting sindoor for the first time. The couple got married on December 1.

New Delhi:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu married The Family Man 2 director Raj Nidimoru on December 1. They tied the knot in a sacred Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi within Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Hours after the wedding, several inside photos from their wedding ceremony were posted by the bride's friend.

The pictures show the simplicity of the ceremony, which was all about love, laughter, flowers and food.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's new wedding photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's friend Shilpa Reddy posted several photos with the newlyweds from their wedding ceremony. In the first photo, both Samantha and Raj were seen smiling ear-to-ear as they posed as husband and wife. Samantha was seen wearing sindoor, and the garland she exchanged with Raj. The carousel also included a beautiful photo of the couple looking at each other with love-struck eyes. Take a look at the pictures:

All you need to know about Samantha and Raj's wedding

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married in a small, intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their wedding followed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha tradition - an ancient yogic ritual meant to create a deep, elemental connection between partners that goes beyond emotions or the physical. This form of marriage, performed at Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, is believed to cleanse the five elements within the couple and bless their union with harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment as they start a new life together.

How did Samantha and Raj meet?

Samantha and Raj have known each other since 2021, when The Family Man 2 was released. Working closely together reportedly strengthened their bond, and they eventually ended up dating. Their professional collaborations have extended beyond The Family Man 2, and they went on to work together in Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom (soon to be released).

