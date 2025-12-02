Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru get engaged in February? Internet tracks old pic with her wedding ring Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony on December 1, 2025. However, eagle-eyed users noticed her sparkling diamond ring in a previous photo, speculating that their engagement may have taken place months earlier.

New Delhi:

On Monday, Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her wedding to The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru by sharing dreamy pictures from the ceremony. The announcement created a buzz on social media, with congratulatory messages pouring in from fans and industry colleagues for the newlyweds.

However, the eagle-eyed users wasted no time digging through her older posts after fans noticed her sparkling diamond ring in a previous photo. Read further to know the details.

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru get engaged in February?

Social media users have now resurfaced an old picture in which Samantha is seen wearing what appears to be the same wedding ring. This has sparked an online discussion, with many speculating that the couple may have gotten engaged months ago.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's old pic with her wedding ring resurfaces

It must be noted that the couple kept their relationship low-key and avoided any public confirmation until Monday. However, on February 13, 2025, Samantha posted a carousel of photos offering glimpses into her daily life. What grabbed everyone's attention was the very first picture, in which she was seen wearing a sparkling ring. Take a look at the post below:

This old picture immediately prompted comments from users speculating about the timeline of her engagement. One user commented, "Am I the only one who feels she's engaged!" Another added, "same here I'm also feeling that."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bridal prep video goes viral

A video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting 'bridal ready' for her big day has surfaced online. The clip was shared by her makeup artist on Instagram. In the video, Samantha is seen getting her hair styled as part of her wedding preparations.

For the unversed, Samantha and Raj's wedding took place in a sacred Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the abode of Linga Bhairavi Devi within Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore.

