Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: How they met, fell in love and kept it private

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, known for directing the popular series The Family Man, and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu have officially tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The couple had been linked for some time but kept their relationship low-key.

Ever since Samantha shared pictures from her wedding with Raj, social media users have been quick to congratulate the newlyweds. Industry colleagues have also reacted warmly to the post. Let’s take a look at their love story.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married in a sacred Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi within Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. In the wedding pictures, Samantha was seen dressed in a red saree, whereas Raj Nidimoru opted for a white kurta, pyjama and paired it with a cream bandhgala. For her wedding day, Samanth kept her hair tied in a bun and completed her look with traditional jewellery.

How did Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's love story begin?

For the unversed, the couple have known each other since 2021 and their relationship reportedly began on the sets of The Family Man 2, where Samantha played the character of antagonist, Raji. Not only this, but they also worked together in Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Talking about the upcoming projects, Samantha will be next seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, a television series directed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have worked on several projects, including The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Samantha is also set to appear in Raj & DK's upcoming project, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

