Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony | FIRST photos out

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has tied the knot with The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru in an intimate ceremony. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wedding took place early in the morning at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle on Monday, December 1, 2025, to share the first pictures from the wedding celebration. She captioned the post as, "01.12.2025." For the unversed, Citadel: Honey Bunny actor Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have made headlines several times for their alleged romance. Take a look below.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married in a private ceremony at the Ling Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore. Both have made several public appearances, which have fueled dating rumours between them.

Samantha and Raj have worked together on several projects

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with Raj Nidimoru on his thriller web series The Family Man Season 2, where she played Raji, the antagonist. She also featured in Prime Video's action-thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny, which was directed by the duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

It must be noted that this marks the second marriage for both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De in 2015 and reportedly got separated in 2022.

