Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife drops cryptic post amid wedding rumours with Samantha: 'Desperate people…'

Popular Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been soft-launching The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru on Instagram all year through. What began as mere rumours, Samantha let her pictures with Raj do all the talking, rather than issue an official statement.

However, since morning, rumours have been rife that the duo have tied the knot at the Isha Yoga Centre. As we await an official confirmation, Raj's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, dropped a cryptic post on "desperate people".

Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife pens cryptic note amid Samantha wedding rumours

The Family Man creator Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has often taken to Instagram to share cryptic posts and statements; every time there has been a rumour. On Sunday, she dropped a cryptic post amid the filmmaker's wedding rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. "Desperate people do desperate things", read the post on Shhyamali's Instagram story. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHHYAMALI DE)Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De's post

Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De got married in 2015

Shhyamali De, an assistant director, and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in 2015. Reportedly, they separated in 2022. Several reports suggested that Shhyamali and Raj have a daughter after the latter was seen holding a little girl in his arms in a photo; however, the rumours were put to rest after it was confirmed that the little girl Raj had bundled in his arms was of his work partner, DK Krishna.

All about Samantha and Raj

Samantha and Raj have known each other since 2021, when The Family Man 2 was released. Their professional collaborations then extended to Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) and the soon-to-release Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Working closely together reportedly strengthened their connection, eventually turning it into a relationship.

For the unversed, Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, son of Nagarjuna Akkineni. They parted ways in 2022. Chay, as he fondly called, married Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

