Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks the internet with new picture with rumoured boyfriend Raj Nidimoru Seems like Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready to make her relationship official with director Raj Nidimoru. Read further to find out why.

New Delhi:

Citadel: Honey Bunny actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently making headlines for her alleged romance with her rumored boyfriend, and the creator of Prime Video show Raj Nidimoru. Although the two haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, their frequent public appearances around town add fuel to the fire.

But seems like it's all official now as the latest latest Instagram post of Samantha gave a glimpse of their closeness.

Relationship confirmed?

In a post shared on Instagram by the actress, Samantha shared photos from the launch of her perfume brand, Secret Alchemist. Among the photos, Samantha was seen standing close to Raj, her arms around him while he held her waist. In another photo, Raj stood behind her and she posed with other attendees, including Tamannaah Bhatia.

In her caption, Samantha wrote, 'Surrounded by friends and family. Over the last year and a half, I’ve taken some of the boldest steps in my career. Taking risks, trusting my intuition, and learning as I go. Today, I’m celebrating the small wins. I’m so grateful to be working with some of the brightest, hardest-working, and most authentic people I’ve met. With a lot of faith, I know this is just the beginning.'

Samantha met Raj on the sets of The Family Man

Samantha and Raj worked together in Prime Video's shows The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny and their frequent Instagram posts together have fueled speculation about their relationship. The two are also often seen vacationing together, further fueling the rumor mill.

Samantha is currently working with Raj and DK on Rakt Universe: The Bloody Kingdom, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Vamika Gabbi and Jaideep Ahlawat. The series is in production and is expected to premiere in 2026. Meanwhile, The Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat, is scheduled to release on November 21.

