Baramulla Movie X Review: Did Manav Kaul's film impresses social media users? Manav Kaul's film that promised to touch audiences' hearts with its deeply emotional story and realistic presentation seems to be serving the purpose. So, let's have a look at the X reviews of Baramulla.

New Delhi:

Known for his intense performances and thought-provoking characters, Manav Kaul is back on Netflix with his new film, Baramulla. Set against the beautiful yet turbulent backdrop of Kashmir, this powerful drama has recently been acclaimed at several international film festivals and is now out on OTT giant Netflix.

Baramulla X review

Baramulla is getting response from X users. Manav Kaul's film by Yami Gautam's husband and Uri fame director Aditya Dhar's production is one of the top trends of the country right.

'Just watched @KaulManav's Baramulla, one of the finest movies seen after a long time. Every scene of this movie is worth it and the concept is next level. Thanks @AdityaDharFilms for bringing this piece of story to really...,' read a X review. Another user wrote, 'Baramulla is a must watch. So authentic and so crisp. Ever scene holds importance. Top notch movie.'

Have a look at some other X reviews here:

Baramulla movie plot

Baramulla is a supernatural drama set in the beautiful yet mysterious Kashmiri town of Baramulla. The story revolves around DSP Ridwan Syed, who investigates a series of mysterious disappearances of children that has shaken the entire region. As he attempts to get to the bottom of the case, he uncovers family secrets, terrifying folklore, and supernatural events that blur the lines between reality and mystery. The film is a blend of suspense, emotional drama, and thrilling twists that keeps the audience hooked until the very end.

Baramulla movie cast and makers

Baramulla is directed and written by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios) and Aditya Dhar under the banner of B62 Studios. Manav Kaul plays DSP Ridwan Syed, while Bhasha Sumbali and Arista Mehta play key members of his family. The supporting cast includes Rohan Singh, Nilofer Hamid, Masoom Mumtaz Khan, Ashwini Kaul, Vikas Shukla, Mir Sarwar, Madan Nazneen and Kiara Khanna.

