Maharani Season 4 X Review: Here's what social media users have to say about Huma Qureshi's show Maharani Season 4 been released on SonyLIV and now social media users have also given their reviews to the show. So let's see what X users have to say about the show.

New Delhi:

Huma Qureshi's Maharani Season 4 is streaming on SonyLIV from today, i.e. November 7, 2025. This time, Bihar politics and the return of Rani Bharti is coinciding. The new season picks up where the previous season ended. Huma Rani Bharti in the political drama has now emerge not just as the Chief Minister of Bihar, but as a national political player.

The series that consistz of eight episodes has been released on Friday and now social media users have also given their reviews to the show. So let's see what X users have to say about the show.

Maharani Season 4 impresses X users

X users seems to be liking Huma's return as Rani Bharati. 'Maharani season 4 is bang one. Each episode has shocking turns and twists. Huma is amazing,' wrote a X user. 'This season is binge-worthy. Finale episode is mind boggling,' read another users.

See some other reactions here:

Maharani Season 4 plot

This season has many layers of power, ambition, family relationships and political betrayal. This political battle is now expanding beyond the state and reach central politics, broadening the scope of the series even further. In the new season Rani Bharti is seen moving to the center and making a powerful entry into Delhi and the governance running from the capital.

Maharani 4 cast

The star cast of Maharani 4 is led by Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti, a woman who was once an illiterate housewife and has now become a lioness with a true grasp of power. This season also marks the arrival of Shweta Prasad, who is adding a new dimension to the power struggle as an emerging leader. But it is Vipin Sharma, who is winning the internet in the role of Prime Minister of India, Sudhakar Sriniwas Joshi.

