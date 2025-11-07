The Family Man 3 trailer: Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari turns suspect, Jaideep Ahlawat changes the game The much-awaited trailer of The Family Man 3 is finally out. This time, Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari finds himself under suspicion, with Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur joining the cast.

New Delhi:

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 3 is finally out now. The actor takes on his role as Srikant Tiwari, who undergoes a role reversal by turning suspect.

The series' logline on YouTube reads: ""The Family Man," created by Raj & DK, an edgy and thrilling series on Prime Video, follows the life of Srikant Tiwari, a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works for the Threat Assessment and Surveillance Cell( TASC), a fictional cell of the National Investigation Agency in Mumbai. Balancing the demands of his high-stakes job and his family, life proves increasingly challenging as Srikant navigates dangerous missions against terrorists while trying to be a present husband and father. As he dives deeper into the murky world of espionage, Srikant must protect his loved ones from the perils of his covert profession, all while grappling with moral dilemmas that test his integrity and loyalty." Watch the trailer of The Family Man 3 here:

This is a developing story.