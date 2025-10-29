The Family Man 3 is coming: Relive Srikant’s sarcasm that made India fall in love with him The Family Man 3 is coming on 21 November 2025, and so is Srikant Tiwari’s legendary sarcasm. From “I save the country, but my wife thinks I’m a loser” to “I’m a middle-class Bond,” here are the lines that made India fall in love with him.

New Delhi:

Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man series is gearing up for the release of its third season. The OTT series franchise is one of the most famous in India and The Family Man season 3 will release on November 21.

This high-stakes spy action thriller, produced under the banner of D2R Films by the duo Raj and DK, is returning once again with a new and exciting story. Manoj Bajpayee will once again be seen in action as his powerful character Shrikant Tiwari. But before the release of its third season, let's have a look at some of Srikant's sarcastic as well as pivotal dialogues.

1. I save the country, but my wife thinks I’m a loser

This is Srikant’s classic self-deprecating line from Season 1 when he tries to maintain between being a top agent and a struggling husband. His sarcasm here is his armour against domestic chaos.

2. Oh sure, let’s just tell the terrorists we’re coming

Spoken in trademark annoyance on a high-pressure assignment, this quote encapsulates Srikant's sick sense of humour in danger.

3. I'm not James Bond, I'm a middle-class Bond

When pushed to defend his clandestine profession, Srikant resorts to acid sarcasm, ridiculing his own dual life. It's witty and achingly familiar.

4. Great! Another crisis. Just what I needed today

Whether it's a bomb threat or a parenting problem, Srikant's frazzled tone makes even the most dramatic moments seem laugh-out-loud human.

5. You think I'm the problem? Wait till you meet the government

Typically Srikant, he uses sarcasm to name-check red tape and hypocrisy, a perfect blend of humour and reality that characterises The Family Man.

